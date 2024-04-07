Footage of backstage incident between C.M. Punk and Jack Perry will air on AEW Dynamite

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

The Young Bucks will be presenting footage of the confrontation of C.M. Punk and Jack Perry backstage at “All In” on the April 10 edition of Dynamite this coming Wednesday. It was announced on Collision, which aired in a later time slot last night at 11:30 p.m. Eastern, that The Young Bucks would be presenting and discussing footage from backstage at “All In,” which took place at Wembley Stadium on Aug. 27. last year.

The footage airing on Dynamite will only show the incident between Punk and Perry according to The Wrestling Observer. AEW CEO Tony Khan also stated after the show that a separate incident with Punk left him fearing for his life.

Punk and Perry got into a physical altercation backstage after Perry used glass in his match at “All In” and said cry me a river to the camera in reference to Punk, who had told Perry he wasn’t going to let him break the glass of a rental car for a backstage promo that Perry had intended filming at Collision earlier in the summer. Perry was suspended from AEW after the incident and Punk was fired.

The Young Bucks and Jack Perry have been making reference to each other on TV recently with the Young Bucks mentioning him on Dynamite this past week and Perry shouting out The Young Bucks in his most recent NJPW match at Sakura Genesis on April 6. Perry is currently working an angle where he has torn up his AEW contract and is working for NJPW as a member of the heel stable House of Torture.

AEW’s announcement of the footage from backstage at All In airing on Dynamite comes after C.M. Punk discussed what happened backstage at “All In” in an interview on the MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani