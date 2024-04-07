News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: WrestleMania XL Night 1 In-Person Review, NXT Stand & Deliver review, ROH Supercard of Honor review, AEW plans to air Punk-Perry backstage altercation (52 min.)

April 7, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • WrestleMania XL Night 1 In-Person Review
  • ROH Supercard of Honor review
  • NXT Stand & Deliver review
  • Thoughts on AEW’s plan to air footage of the C.M. Punk-Jack Perry backstage altercation from All In in Wembley that Punk talked about last week with Ariel Helwani

