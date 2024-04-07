VIP AUDIO 4/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: WrestleMania XL Night 1 In-Person Review, NXT Stand & Deliver review, ROH Supercard of Honor review, AEW plans to air Punk-Perry backstage altercation (52 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- WrestleMania XL Night 1 In-Person Review
- ROH Supercard of Honor review
- NXT Stand & Deliver review
- Thoughts on AEW’s plan to air footage of the C.M. Punk-Jack Perry backstage altercation from All In in Wembley that Punk talked about last week with Ariel Helwani
