VIP AUDIO 4/7 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade: WrestleMania XL Night 1 In-Person Review, NXT Stand & Deliver review, ROH Supercard of Honor review, AEW plans to air Punk-Perry backstage altercation (52 min.)

WrestleMania XL Night 1 In-Person Review

ROH Supercard of Honor review

NXT Stand & Deliver review

Thoughts on AEW’s plan to air footage of the C.M. Punk-Jack Perry backstage altercation from All In in Wembley that Punk talked about last week with Ariel Helwani

