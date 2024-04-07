FREE PODCAST 4/6 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Night in America: Brandon LeClair joins Greg to break down night one of WrestleMania XL including thoughts on main event, advertising everywhere, commentary performance, more (112 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of Wrestling Night in America, PWTorch columnist Greg Parks is joined by PWTorch.com contributor Brandon LeClair for a recap of night one of WrestleMania XL. They give in-depth thoughts on the matches and hear from callers and emailers. Other topics include the performance of the commentary team, opinions on WWE putting advertising all over the ring and ringside area, thoughts on the main event, and more.

