FREE PODCAST 4/8 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (4-7-2014) WWE WrestleMania 35 post-show including main event finish, what might be next for Kofi, Universal Title match placement, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back ten years (4-7-2014) to a PWTorch Livecast with host Greg Parks analyzing, with callers, WrestleMania 35 from many angles. Included are discussions of the use of the low blow by babyface Seth Rollins, how long Kofi Kingston’s title reign may last, what we can now read into Charlotte’s addition to the main event, and more.
KEY LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.