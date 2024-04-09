FREE PODCAST 4/8 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Heydorn: Cody’s celebration, Rock-Cody exchange, Draft speculation, Priest’s future as champ, live callers (182 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Zack Heydorn from Brass Ring Media. They talk about Cody Rhodes’s title celebration with Paul Levesque and his shared ring time with The Rock, what’s next for Damien Priest, the WWF Draft announcement, Sami Zayn’s win, and much more with live callers throughout.

