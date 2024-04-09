News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/8 – WKH – WWE Raw review: Cody and Triple H celebrate the start of new eras together, Sami celebrates his victory, Priest’s first challenger established, more (32 min.)

April 9, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the April 8 edition of WWE Raw featuring more Cody Rhodes and Triple H celebrating the start of new eras together, Sami Zayn celebrates his victory, the first Damien Priest challenger established, and more.

