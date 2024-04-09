FREE PODCAST 4/9 – WKPWP Tuesday Flagship: Keller & Powell talk Cody title win fallout, Rock, Levesque Era, Punk-Perry footage on Dynamite, AEW viewership, WWE Draft, more (117 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller presents the Tuesday Flagship edition of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast with guest co-host Jason Powell from ProWrestling.net. They discuss:

AEW’s reported decision to air the C.M. Punk-Jack Perry scuffle footage from backstage at All In, what the footage actually shows, and what it says that AEW is apparently doing this

WWE pushing so hard the New Era of WWE with Paul Levesque and Cody Rhodes and has the message landed and thus it’s time to pull back or should they hold multiple parades for Cody

WWE Draft and where the men’s champs might end up and tweaks that could make it better than in past years

What kind of World Hvt. Title reign is Damien Priest likely to have?

Should we be worried about the pace of Jade Cargill’s progress?

Dustin Rhodes facing Samoa Joe to try to earn an AEW World Title match and should Dustin talk about Cody on AEW TV?

The low viewership the last two weeks and the lack of impact Will Osprey, Okada, Mercedes Moné have had so far.

Can AEW get out of the slump without Tony Khan looking at his booking approach? Has AEW lost the chance to be a true alternative to WWE now that WWE has improved so much?

Billy Gunn’s inexcusable beatdown of Jay White

Reflecting on C.M. Punk’s interview with Ariel Helwani last week

Mailbag questions including will NXT be part of WWE Draft and who should go there, Mariah May, and more.

IN THE VIP-EXCLUSIVE AFTERSHOW…

More Mailbag Topics…

Roxanne Perez getting called up too early?

Chad Gable-Sami Zayn

WWE pulling the curtain back on this week’s behind the scenes documentary on the Cody-Rock-Reigns controversy

Does Levesque have a preference for building around heels or babyface

Could Bo Dallas revive magic of the Bray Wyatt character and universe

Review of WWE Next Gen series

Some talk about flossing habits

