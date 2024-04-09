WWE Raw Ratings Report (4/8): Cody celebration and Rock-Cody exchange draws largest first hour viewership in years

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s episode of WWE Raw on USA Network averaged 2.361 million viewers, the highest viewership in years. Last year’s high was 2.44 million on Jan. 23. Last year’s Raw After WrestleMania drew 2.260 million.

The average this year heading into this week was 1.719 million.

The first hour, which didn’t cut to a commercial until late, featuring Cody Rhodes’s celebration with Triple H and a long segment with Rock and Cody drew 2.860 million viewers. The highest viewership last year for the first hour of Raw was 2.635 million the day after the Royal Rumble.

Hourly Numbers:

2.860 million

2.304 million

1.921 million

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.83 rating, up from 0.59 last week. The first 14 weeks of the year leading into this week averaged 0.56.

The 18-49 male demo jumped to a 1.22 rating, up from 0.80. That demo has only topped 1.00 once in the last two years, on Apr. 3 last year, the Raw After WrestleMania edition.

The more narrow, younger demo of 18-34 males drew a 0.81 rating, up from 0.48 last week, The average this year heading into this week was 0.53.

