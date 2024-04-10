AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024
Where: Charleston, W.Va. at Charleston Coliseum
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,971 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,312.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Samoa Joe vs. Dustin Rhodes – AEW World Championship Eliminator match
- Adam Copeland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo – TNT Championship match
- Katsuyori Shibata & Chris Jericho & Hook vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty) – Trios match
- Mariah May vs. Anna Jay
- “Timeless” Toni Storm to host Charleston Championship Champagne Toast for Thunder Rosa
- The Young Bucks will air backstage All In footage
