AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/10): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Where: Charleston, W.Va. at Charleston Coliseum

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,971 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 3,312.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Samoa Joe vs. Dustin Rhodes – AEW World Championship Eliminator match

Adam Copeland vs. Penta El Zero Miedo – TNT Championship match

Katsuyori Shibata & Chris Jericho & Hook vs. Shane Taylor Promotions (Shane Taylor & Anthony Ogogo & Lee Moriarty) – Trios match

Mariah May vs. Anna Jay

“Timeless” Toni Storm to host Charleston Championship Champagne Toast for Thunder Rosa

The Young Bucks will air backstage All In footage

