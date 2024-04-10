NXT Ratings Report (4/9): Total viewership and demo rating, yearly average, year-ago comparisons, AEW Dynamite comparison

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (4/9) episode of NXT on USA Network averaged 647,000 viewers, up from 641,000 the prior week. The previous 14 weeks this year averaged 643,000, so this week’s was typical of this year’s audience. For comparison, AEW Dynamite this year has averaged 806,000. Last week it drew 752,000.

One year ago this week it drew 528,000 viewers. The demo rating a year ago was 0.13.

In the 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.19 rating, down from 0.20. The average in the prior 14 weeks was 0.19.

The advertised matches were: