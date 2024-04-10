VIP AUDIO 4/10 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (4-5-2017): Angle’s HOF speech, Rude, Undertaker, Punk’s enduring popularity, ROH PPV review, NXT Takeover review, Dan Hardy book review, UFC 210 preview (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2), we jump back seven years to the Apr. 5, 2017 episode covering these topics:
- Review of NXT Takeover
- ROH’s Supercard of Honor XI.
- The WWE Hall of Fame with a sidebar on Rick Rude’s babyface potential and a focus on Kurt Angle’s “lessons to young sports entertainers.”
- Thoughts on Drew Galloway’s return and Undertaker’s retirement.
MAILBAG TOPICS:
- An evaluation of WrestleMania 19’s place in history as an end of an era and a great but overlooked show.
- Is C.M. Punk WWE’s biggest most popular babyface even today
- TNA Impact’s tape library and framing their past as awful
- WWE’s lack of establishing new main event stars since 2006.
BOOK REVIEW:
- Dan Hardy’s book.
MMA SECTION:
- Preview of UFC 210
- Why Daniel Cormier isn’t more popular with UFC fans.
