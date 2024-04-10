VIP AUDIO 4/10 – The Fix Flashback, pt. 2 of 2 (4-5-2017): Angle’s HOF speech, Rude, Undertaker, Punk’s enduring popularity, ROH PPV review, NXT Takeover review, Dan Hardy book review, UFC 210 preview (93 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller (pt. 2 of 2), we jump back seven years to the Apr. 5, 2017 episode covering these topics:

Review of NXT Takeover

ROH’s Supercard of Honor XI.

The WWE Hall of Fame with a sidebar on Rick Rude’s babyface potential and a focus on Kurt Angle’s “lessons to young sports entertainers.”

Thoughts on Drew Galloway’s return and Undertaker’s retirement.

MAILBAG TOPICS:

An evaluation of WrestleMania 19’s place in history as an end of an era and a great but overlooked show.

Is C.M. Punk WWE’s biggest most popular babyface even today

TNA Impact’s tape library and framing their past as awful

WWE’s lack of establishing new main event stars since 2006.

BOOK REVIEW:

Dan Hardy’s book.

MMA SECTION:

Preview of UFC 210

Why Daniel Cormier isn’t more popular with UFC fans.

