TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (4/11): Lilly’s report on Moose vs. Seven, Grace/DeLander Contract Signing

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

APRIL 11, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA AT 2300 ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-The show started with Josh Alexander and Hammerstone brawling at ringside. They took it in the ring and traded moves. Officials came out to break it up. Fans chanted “Let them fight!” Hammerstone was taken out of the ring. Alexander broke free and dove on Hammerstone. Hammerstone eventually got back in the ring. Tommy Dreamer came out and held back Alexander. Dreamer got on the mic and urged them to stop fighting. Dreamer got in the ring and told Hammerstone that Alexander got to the top through hard work.

Dreamer said he was responsible for Hammerstone coming to the company and that Hammerstone had everything that Alexander has. He said that Alexander had all the ability and doesn’t need to go down this path. They eventually shook hands — before Hammerstone attacked Dreamer from behind and put him in the Torture Rack. Alexander returned for the save. Fans chanted “Coward!” at Hammerstone. Alexander got on the mic and challenged Hammerstone to a Last Man Standing match.

-“Cross the Line” intro.

-Hannifan and Rehwoldt appeared on camera and ran down the matches for the show.

-Laredo Kid and Crazzy Steve did the ring entrances for their match. [c]

(1) CRAZZY STEVE (c) vs. LAREDO KID — TNA Digital Media Title match

After some early back and forth action, Steve took control after a clothesline to the back of Kid’s head. Kid eventually made a comeback and led the fans in a chant. Steve gave Kid a cannonball for a two count. Steve was going to twist Kid’s neck but waved himself off and went for Kid’s mask instead. This fired up Kid and he exploded with punches. When the referee tried to stop him, he shoved the referee to the mat for the DQ.

WINNER: Crazzy Steve by DQ in 8:00.

They brawled some more and Steve left the ring. Kid held up the title belt.

(D.L.’s Take: Decent match. This seems to be just the start of Kid’s title chase.)

-PCO and Kon were shown in locked rooms preparing for their Monster’s Ball match. [c]