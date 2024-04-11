VIP AUDIO 4/11 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: Q1 wrap-up, wrestler power rankings, Mania week thoughts. Dragongate, DDT, CMLL, DEAN~!, ETU, more (79 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L shares his thoughts on the best of WrestleMania Weekend, in particular Action Wrestling’s “DEAN~!” and ETU vs. Dragongate, plus a rundown of his top 10 matches from the Tri State area last week. Following that, they put a capper on Quarter 1 in the wrestling world with a look at some of the promotions, matches, and wrestlers who have caught Alan’s eye, plus their traditional wrestler Power Rankings to end the period. All this plus an aside on the art of wrestling commentary courtesy of Larry Matysik’s writing in the book “Wrestling at the Chase.” Check it out!

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO