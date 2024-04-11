VIP AUDIO 4/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reaction to Punk-Perry video, WrestleMania Night 2 Review, review of WrestleMania weekend non-WWE shows, UFC 300 preview, more (113 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:
- The C.M. Punk-Jack Perry video, Will Ospreay’s shots at Paul Levesque, and the ratings for last night’s Dynamite
- WrestleMania Night 2 review
- Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
- An review of this week’s NXT TV show
- Reviews of last week’s Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision and last night’s Dynamite
- Reports on the non-WWE weekend shows Todd attended in Philadelphia including Stardom, WrestleCon, and Progress.
- A review of the Bloodsport event.
- NJPW Genesis
- UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC 300
