VIP AUDIO 4/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reaction to Punk-Perry video, WrestleMania Night 2 Review, review of WrestleMania weekend non-WWE shows, UFC 300 preview, more (113 min.)

The C.M. Punk-Jack Perry video, Will Ospreay’s shots at Paul Levesque, and the ratings for last night’s Dynamite

WrestleMania Night 2 review

Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw

An review of this week’s NXT TV show

Reviews of last week’s Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision and last night’s Dynamite

Reports on the non-WWE weekend shows Todd attended in Philadelphia including Stardom, WrestleCon, and Progress.

A review of the Bloodsport event.

NJPW Genesis

UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC 300

