News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/11 – The Fix w/Todd & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): Reaction to Punk-Perry video, WrestleMania Night 2 Review, review of WrestleMania weekend non-WWE shows, UFC 300 preview, more (113 min.)

April 11, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they discuss these topics:

  • The C.M. Punk-Jack Perry video, Will Ospreay’s shots at Paul Levesque, and the ratings for last night’s Dynamite
  • WrestleMania Night 2 review
  • Reviews of WWE Smackdown and WWE Raw
  • An review of this week’s NXT TV show
  • Reviews of last week’s Dynamite, Rampage, and Collision and last night’s Dynamite
  • Reports on the non-WWE weekend shows Todd attended in Philadelphia including Stardom, WrestleCon, and Progress.
  • A review of the Bloodsport event.
  • NJPW Genesis
  • UFC Fight Night and a preview of UFC 300

DIRECT LINK:  VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024