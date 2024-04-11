FREE PODCAST 4/11 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #273 (4-2-94) of the PWTorch including Hogan and HBO, Michaels still in WWF, Cactus Jack interview, more (152 min.)

News Ticker

April 11, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off episode 116 of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #273 of the PWTorch including Hogan in talks with HBO, Shawn Michaels remaining in WWF with a new role, Cactus Jack discusses losing his ear, and various news, plus Patrick’s WM XL weekend and more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

