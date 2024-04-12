VIP AUDIO 4/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Punk-Perry footage, Rock dynamic in WWE, AEW TV deal status, Lesnar, what happened to AEW anyway, ROH-CZW, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:
- Should Brock Lesnar have been wiped off of WWE Network archives?
- Drafting pro wrestling’s top theme songs
- Is AEW’s in-ring product strength undervalued compared to today’s WWE?
- Triple H being referred to as Paul Levesque
- Status of AEW TV deal
- Why don’t pro wrestling shows have credits at the end
- Match outcomes based on cumulative one, two, and three counts.
- Japan travel advice
- The Final Boss
- AI addresses the pros of having a smaller roster of stars
- Good riddance to AEW’s non-contributors?
- Why was Roman Reigns so downplayed after losing to Cody?
- Is Money in the Bank a better concept to actually earn a title shot over the Royal Rumble?
- What is the perfect balance between a sports-like presentation and having characters?
- Why hasn’t Jade Cargill wrestled more in WWE already?
- Did Levesque’s first WM without Vince McMahon live up to expectations?
- When did kicking out of finishers become so frequent in WWE?
- Is AEW as bad as WCW at the end?
- Is AEW going to last another year so it can surpass Nitro in total episodes?
- Bloodline rules
- Kayla Harrison
- Bo Dallas
- Chris Adams
- Are there modern outlaw promotions
- Top crowd sizes today compared to 50 years ago
- Worst examples of wrestlers coming out of retirement
- Did C.M. Punk “bury” Vince McMahon during his interview with Ariel Helwani?
- Babyface locker room congratulating Cody Rhodes in the ring after his title win
- Mercedes Moné hype compared to Punk’s hype
- AEW reaching the final straw this week
- ROH-CZW
- Thoughts on Cody on The MMA Hour
- Why did Punk get a pass for running his mouth about AEW but there’s suck a backlash against AEW for responding?
- Should Jack Perry have presented the footage from backstage at All In?
- Stephanie McMahon’s future
- Damien Priest’s TV matches coming up
- Use of Punk backstage footage on Dynamite
- Bill Watts’s top rule rule in WCW 30 years ago
- Simpson’s episode that matches what AEW did last night
- Rock’s demeanor on Monday night and overall impression of him being willing to play ball
- What happened to AEW anyway?
- Comparing Punk’s first injury in AEW to what he said about the second injury in terms of how AEW treated it
- What was the purpose of the Ospreay interview on Dynamite?
