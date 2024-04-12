VIP AUDIO 4/11 – The Fix Mailbag w/Todd & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Punk-Perry footage, Rock dynamic in WWE, AEW TV deal status, Lesnar, what happened to AEW anyway, ROH-CZW, more (134 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s episode of The Fix with PWTorch VIP analyst Todd Martin and host PWTorch editor Wade Keller, they answer emails from VIP members on the following topics:

Should Brock Lesnar have been wiped off of WWE Network archives?

Drafting pro wrestling’s top theme songs

Is AEW’s in-ring product strength undervalued compared to today’s WWE?

Triple H being referred to as Paul Levesque

Status of AEW TV deal

Why don’t pro wrestling shows have credits at the end

Match outcomes based on cumulative one, two, and three counts.

Japan travel advice

The Final Boss

AI addresses the pros of having a smaller roster of stars

Good riddance to AEW’s non-contributors?

Why was Roman Reigns so downplayed after losing to Cody?

Is Money in the Bank a better concept to actually earn a title shot over the Royal Rumble?

What is the perfect balance between a sports-like presentation and having characters?

Why hasn’t Jade Cargill wrestled more in WWE already?

Did Levesque’s first WM without Vince McMahon live up to expectations?

When did kicking out of finishers become so frequent in WWE?

Is AEW as bad as WCW at the end?

Is AEW going to last another year so it can surpass Nitro in total episodes?

Bloodline rules

Kayla Harrison

Bo Dallas

Chris Adams

Are there modern outlaw promotions

Top crowd sizes today compared to 50 years ago

Worst examples of wrestlers coming out of retirement

Did C.M. Punk “bury” Vince McMahon during his interview with Ariel Helwani?

Babyface locker room congratulating Cody Rhodes in the ring after his title win

Mercedes Moné hype compared to Punk’s hype

AEW reaching the final straw this week

ROH-CZW

Thoughts on Cody on The MMA Hour

Why did Punk get a pass for running his mouth about AEW but there’s suck a backlash against AEW for responding?

Should Jack Perry have presented the footage from backstage at All In?

Stephanie McMahon’s future

Damien Priest’s TV matches coming up

Use of Punk backstage footage on Dynamite

Bill Watts’s top rule rule in WCW 30 years ago

Simpson’s episode that matches what AEW did last night

Rock’s demeanor on Monday night and overall impression of him being willing to play ball

What happened to AEW anyway?

Comparing Punk’s first injury in AEW to what he said about the second injury in terms of how AEW treated it

What was the purpose of the Ospreay interview on Dynamite?

