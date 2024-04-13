AEW COLLISION & BATTLE OF THE BELTS X PREVIEW (4/13): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Saturday, April 13, 2024

Where: Highland Heights, Ky. at Truist Arena

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 1,878 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 2,129.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

Collision

Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Powerhouse Hobbs & Kyle Fletcher

Lee Moriarty vs. Katsuyori Shibata

Toni Storm vs. AZM – AEW Women’s World Championship Eliminator Match

House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King & Buddy Matthews) vs. Dante Martin & Action Andretti & Matt Sydal – Trios Match

Battle of the Belts X

Roderick Strong vs. Rocky Romero – AEW International Championship Eliminator Match

Hook vs. Shane Taylor – FTW Championship

Athena vs. Red Velvet – ROH Women’s World Championship

