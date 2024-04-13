AEW RAMPAGE RESULTS (4/12): Orange Cassidy vs. Alex Reynolds, Julia Hart vs. Hirsch, Jay White vs. Matt Sydal, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW RAMPAGE TV REPORT

APRIL 12, 2024

RECORDED AT THE CHARLESTON COLISEUM CONVENTION CENTER IN CHARLESTON, WV

AIRED ON TNT

REPORT BY PATRICK MOYNAHAN, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

Announcers: Excalibur, Tony Schiavone, Chris Jericho

Ring announcer: Justin Roberts

– The opening of Rampage aired as Excalibur welcomed us to the show. He was joined by Tony Schiavone and Chris Jericho.

(1) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. ALEX REYNOLDS (w/John Silver)

Highlights were shown before the match of Trent Beretta attacking Orange Cassidy last week. Cassidy looked even more ambivalent than usual here as Reynolds and Silver mocked Cassidy by giving one another a friendly hug. Cassidy went on the attack as he took it to Reynolds on the outside. Reynolds was thrown into the steps as Cassidy attacked Silver as well. Back inside the ring, Reynolds caught Cassidy with a stiff right hand, then covered for two. Silver hit Cassidy with a brainbuster on the floor behind the ref’s back.

Reynolds threw Cassidy back into the ring, then covered for two. Reynolds sent Cassidy to the outside but he was able to make it back to the apron and fight his way back into the ring. Reynolds hit a hanging neckbreaker off the ropes, then covered again for two. [c]

Reynolds still had control as we got back from the break. Cassidy nailed Reynolds with a right forearm, then a shotgun dropkick. Cassidy followed up with a series of kicks in the corner before he hit a crossbody off the top rope. Reynolds hit a knee strike, then a stuffed piledriver for two. Reynolds stopped Cassidy as he climbed onto the middle rope. Cassidy knocked Reynolds off the ropes, but Silver distracted the ref which allowed Reynolds to hit a stunner off the ropes for two.

Silver tried to attack Cassidy on the outside but Cassidy reversed it. Cassidy then hit an Orange punch on Silver, then one on Reynolds inside the ring for the win.

WINNER: Orange Cassidy in 10:00

– After the match, Renee tried to get Orange’s reaction to Trent’s betrayal but Trent arrived on the ramp before he could share his thoughts. Chuck Taylor appeared and stood between the two, but didn’t clearly take sides.

(Moynahan’s Take: A good opener with the obvious winner coming out on top. The post-match interview was kind of lame in that Orange told us he would explain his feelings on Rampage but never did.)

– AZM and Anna Jay had a backstage interview with Alex Marvez. AZM talked about her match this weekend against Toni Storm. [c]

(2) JULIA HART vs. “LEGIT” LEYLA HIRSCH – TBS Championship Open House Match

Hart got the early advantage after sweeping out the legs of Hirsch in the corner. Hirsch went to dive between the ropes but Hart caught her with an elbow strike. Hart had Hirsch in the ropes and proceeded to choke her out by wrapping her legs around the neck of Hirsch. Hirsch was thrown face-first into the turnbuckle as Hart continued the offensive onslaught. Hirsch caught Hart and threw her to the mat, then flew through the ropes to take out Hart on the floor.

Hart looked like she hurt her shoulder, but was able to lure Hirsch into a pin for the three.

WINNER: Julia Hart in 4:00

(Moynahan’s Take: I had heard Hart was injured during this match, and was curious how this would come off on TV. It was clearly a quick ending just to get Hart over, and it’s a shame we didn’t get more here. Let’s hope Hart will be OK moving forward.)

– The Don Callis Family was backstage. Callus talked about the match between Powerhouse Hobbs and Kyle Fletcher vs. Claudio and Bryan Danielson on tomorrow’s Collision. Callus said he only cared about Danielson getting injured in advance of his match against Will Ospreay at Dynasty. He said he wants Danielson in the dirt to allow Ospreay to shine in 2024.

(3) ZAK KNIGHT (w/Saraya & Harley Cameron) vs. ANGELO PARKER

Parker attacked Knight before the bell but Knight quickly took the advantage. Knight continued to wail away at Parker as the match still was not made official. Parker was cut open as he finally made his way into the ring. The match started but Knight continued his onslaught. [c]

Parker hit a running bulldog, then a flipping neckbreaker before hitting an elevated DDT. Saraya and Cameron distracted the ref as Parker tried to cover. They were both elected from ringside. Knight kicked Parker with a low blow behind the ref’s back, then covered for a two count. Knight hit a running boot to the face and soon followed up with a stiff clothesline for two.

Knight hit a running forearm for the win.

WINNER: Zak Knight in 7:00

(Moynahan’s Take: I hate the storyline around this but these two worked well and Knight looked good in my opinion. If they want to get him over as a legitimate threat, they need to tone down the silliness.)

– Alex Marvez was backstage with Rocky Romero and Kyle O’Reilley. The two exchanged pleasantries before Rocky said he was facing Roderick Strong tomorrow night. The two shook hands as Rocky walked off. strong and the rest of the Undisputed Kingdom appeared as Strong and Kyle O’Reilly exchanged words. [c]

(4) JAY WHITE (w/The Gunns) vs. MATT SYDAL

White played coy in the early going before Sydal went on the attack with a flurry of offense. Sydal hit a standing corkscrew splash on White. White fired back but Sydal cut him off and drove White to the outside. Sydal nailed White off the apron before throwing White back inside the ring. The two quickly went back to the floor as White got the upperhand. [c]

White was in the driver’s seat as we came back from commercial break. Sydal hit a jumping knee strike as both men hit the mat. Sydal kicked away at White, then struck him across the face for a close count. Sydal hit a DDT for close count as White barely kicked out. Sydal rolled up White for a very close count, but White fired right back and spiked Sydal to the mat. Sydal hit a poisonrana before going to the top. White caught him in the Bladerunner for the win.

WINNER: Jay White in 11:00

(Moynahan’s Take: A fun main event with Sydal looking good for a majority of the match. As with most matches tonight, however, the ending was never in doubt. We need more definitive wins by White, Tony Khan. Please make this a priority.)

FINAL THOUGHTS: Your run-of-the mill Rampage with some solid in-ring action but otherwise nothing to write home about. Do people still use that phrase? The big takeaway for me is that I hope Julia Hart is OK. The surprise of the night? Easily the Knight vs. Parker match, which more than exceeded expectations. The big letdown? The lack of a true follow up to the Best Friends saga. Until next week, stay safe everyone!