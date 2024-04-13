FREE PODCAST 4/12 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Smackdown w/Keller & Machado: Big Bloodline angle, Cody promo, Bayley promo, on-site correspondents, why is WWE so popular, live callers (133 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Javier Machado from PWTorch. They begin with thoughts on a major Bloodline development and the debut of Tama Tongo. They also discuss the Cody Rhodes opening promo as champion, Bayley’s celebration promo, two Triple Threat matches to determine challenger for Cody at Backlash, and more with live callers including Jason Australia. They talk with two on-site correspondents. They also look at why WWE is on such a hot streak.

