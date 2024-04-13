VIP AUDIO 4/12 – WKH – WWE Smackdown review: Major Bloodline development and debut, Bayley promo, Cody promo, Backlash developments, Breakker, Logan Paul, more (22 min.)

News Ticker

April 13, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of the Wade Keller Hotline, PWTorch editor Wade Keller reviews the Apr. 12 edition of WWE Smackdown featuring a major Bloodline development and debut, a Cody Rhodes opening promo as champion, Bayley’s celebration promo, two Triple Threat matches to determine challenger for Cody at Backlash, and more.

