VIP 2004 BACK ISSUE – Pro Wrestling Torch #805 (April 21, 2004): Cover Story looking at departure of Steve Austin from WWE, Mitchell’s review of Rock’s new movie, latest news, match reports, more

SUMMARY of #805 cover-dated April 21, 2004: This week’s completely new Torch Newsletter includes:.. A Cover Story looking at the departure of Steve Austin from WWE, what his future potentially holds, why negotiations broke off, and more… The Top Five Stories of the Week by Wade Keller… WWE Newswire with first-generation, top-shelf insider news… TNA Newswire and ROH Newswire with first-generation, top-shelf insider news… Bruce Mitchell’s Memo: A Review of Rock’s New Movie.. Jason Powell’s On Topic: How fans and writers aren’t being objective in ROH-TNA battle.. Pat McNeill’s Factor: Spring Break in Wrestling, Smackdown and Raw Commentary.. James Guttman’s Files: How Vince McMahon historically and currently enjoys sitting back and watching his potential competition destroy themselves… Torch In-Depth by Sean Radican: An in-depth look at how ROH is forced to change with the losses of some key talent, with comments from ROH’s Gabe Sapolsky and others within ROH regarding how they plan to respond… Keller’s Match Reports and Star Ratings on WWE’s and TNA’s PPVs over the last few days, plus Torch Staff Roundtable Reviews… Wade Keller’s End Notes with his thoughts on Orton-Foley, Austin, Ross-Ace, ROH-TNA, and more.

