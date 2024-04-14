WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Monday, April 15, 2024
Where: Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,480 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,189.
How To Watch: Live on USA Network
Advertised Matches & Appearances
- Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable – WWE Intercontinental Championship
- Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio
- Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor
- Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile
- Sheamus to return to Raw
- Rhea Ripley to address Liv Morgan attack
- Cody Rhodes to speak
- Drew McIntyre to appear live
LAST WEEK’S RAW RESULTS: WWE RAW RESULTS (4/8): Pomares’s alt-perspective report on Cody’s celebration with Triple H in the ring, The Rock, Draft announcement
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: Powell’s WWE Raw Hit List: The Raw After WrestleMania with Cody Rhodes and The Rock, Drew McIntyre vs. Jey Uso vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ricochet for a shot at the World Heavyweight Championship
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.