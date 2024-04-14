News Ticker

WWE RAW PREVIEW (4/15): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

April 14, 2024

When: Monday, April 15, 2024

Where: Montreal, Quebec at Bell Centre

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 11,480 tickets were distributed so far; arena set up for 12,189.

How To Watch: Live on USA Network

Advertised Matches & Appearances

  • Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable – WWE Intercontinental Championship
  • Andrade vs. Dominik Mysterio
  • Jey Uso vs. Finn Balor
  • Candice LeRae & Indi Hartwell vs. Maxxine Dupri & Ivy Nile
  • Sheamus to return to Raw
  • Rhea Ripley to address Liv Morgan attack
  • Cody Rhodes to speak
  • Drew McIntyre to appear live

