VIP AUDIO 4/14 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Paul Heyman’s HOF Speech, Mania thoughts, Cody Rhodes’ future feuds, Family Matters “Off the Beaten Path,” more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the Everything Mailbag, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio cover the following topics:

Podcasting history of the pair (continued from last episode)

Off the Beaten Path Family Matters Episode

Ricky Stanicky review by Josh and his thoughts on Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and John Cena as actors

Cody Rhodes’ potential options for a longer-term feud

Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion and its potential tie to WWE/NXT Japan

Netflix’s attempt to organize WWE events

Paul Heyman’s WWE HOF speech and potential to book in company longer term

Odds of Stephanie returning to a WWE role

Future of a Brand Split

Josh’s son’s thoughts on Mania, and Josh’s thoughts on this week’s AEW happenings

DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO