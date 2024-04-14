VIP AUDIO 4/14 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Paul Heyman’s HOF Speech, Mania thoughts, Cody Rhodes’ future feuds, Family Matters “Off the Beaten Path,” more (68 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the Everything Mailbag, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio cover the following topics:
- Podcasting history of the pair (continued from last episode)
- Off the Beaten Path Family Matters Episode
- Ricky Stanicky review by Josh and his thoughts on Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and John Cena as actors
- Cody Rhodes’ potential options for a longer-term feud
- Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion and its potential tie to WWE/NXT Japan
- Netflix’s attempt to organize WWE events
- Paul Heyman’s WWE HOF speech and potential to book in company longer term
- Odds of Stephanie returning to a WWE role
- Future of a Brand Split
- Josh’s son’s thoughts on Mania, and Josh’s thoughts on this week’s AEW happenings
DIRECT LINK: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.