VIP AUDIO 4/14 – Everything Mailbag w/Fann & Mustacchio: Paul Heyman’s HOF Speech, Mania thoughts, Cody Rhodes’ future feuds, Family Matters “Off the Beaten Path,” more (68 min.)

April 14, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: This week on the Everything Mailbag, Rich Fann and Josh Mustacchio cover the following topics:

  • Podcasting history of the pair (continued from last episode)
  • Off the Beaten Path Family Matters Episode
  • Ricky Stanicky review by Josh and his thoughts on Hulk Hogan, The Rock, and John Cena as actors
  • Cody Rhodes’ potential options for a longer-term feud
  • Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion and its potential tie to WWE/NXT Japan
  • Netflix’s attempt to organize WWE events
  • Paul Heyman’s WWE HOF speech and potential to book in company longer term
  • Odds of Stephanie returning to a WWE role
  • Future of a Brand Split
  • Josh’s son’s thoughts on Mania, and Josh’s thoughts on this week’s AEW happenings

