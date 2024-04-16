FREE PODCAST 4/15 – PWTorch Dailycast – Best of PWTorch Livecast: (4-15-2019) Mike & Andrew talk potential AEW TV deal, TNA departures, Anthem-Jarrett, more (81 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Today we jump back five years (4-15-2019) to a PWTorch Livecast with Mike McMahon and Andrew Soucek discussing AEW’s potential television contract with Turner/TNT and what the best strategy could be for the show. They also talk about KM and Grado leaving Impact Wrestling, the Anthem-Jeff Jarrett lawsuit, MLW’s recent news about U.K. TV, and a lot more. They end the show taking emailer questions on AEW, Cass/Enzo, and the Beautiful People reunion.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO