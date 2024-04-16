FREE PODCAST 4/15 – Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Post-Show – WWE Raw w/Keller & Pomares: Ripley’s injury, Sami vs. Gable with the post-match turn, future of Judgment Day, Cody, more with live callers (97 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Mauricio Pomarez from PWTorch. They talk about Sami Zayn vs. Chad Gable with the turn afterward, the disappointing news about Rhea Ripley and the falllout, the future of The Judgment Day, Cody Rhodes’s multi-topic promo, and much more with live callers.
