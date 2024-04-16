FREE PODCAST 4/16 – WKPWP Flagship from 5 Yrs Ago: Keller & Martin review Superstar Shake-up and Raw & SD new depth-charts, plus Viking Experience, UFC (103 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-18-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller is joined by Todd Martin from the weekly PWTorch VIP podcast “The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller.” They talk in-depth about the Superstar Shake-up’s major moves and analyze the depth chart on Raw and Smackdown on the heel and babyface sides of the rosters. They also walk through Raw and Smackdown segment by segment, plus close with some UFC analysis after a couple stand-out fights last weekend.

