WWE Smackdown Ratings Report (4/12): Strong viewership week after WrestleMania for show featuring Cody promo, Bayley promo, Triple Threats, year-ago comparisons

The “Friday after WrestleMania” episode of WWE Smackdown on Fox averaged 2.499 million viewers, higher than the yearly average heading into the week of 2.412 million, but down from the Smackdown going into WrestleMania weekend of 2.603 million. Smackdown had dipped under 2.3 million the prior two weeks before WrestleMania.

One year ago, Smackdown drew 2.265 million viewers and had averaged 2.366 million through 15 weeks.

The core 18-49 demo drew a 1.42 rating, up from 1.41 the prior week. The average heading into that show in the prior 14 weeks of 2024 averaged 1.39.

One year ago, Smackdown drew a 1.41 rating and had averaged 1.42 million through 15 weeks last year.

WWE advertised Cody Rhodes and Bayley promos and two Triple Threat matches with title shot implications. The show ended up featuring a major angle with The Bloodline.