AEW DYNAMITE RESULTS (4/17): Keller’s report on Ospreay vs. Claudio, plus Samoa Joe, Swerve, Mercedes, Moxley, Taz talks with Hook and Jericho

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 17, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. AT INDIANA FARMERS COLISEUM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

Commentators: Excalibur, Taz, Tony Schiavone



Ring Announcer: Justin Roberts

Attendance: WrestleTix reported last night that 2,287 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,624.

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, Wade Keller will be joined by co-host Brandon LeClair to break down the show.

NOTE: Our switchboard and live stream is down at the moment, so please send your emails with comments and questions to wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•Search “Wade Keller” on your podcast app to subscribe and then download the post-show about two hours after Dynamite ends.

[HOUR ONE]

-They cut right to the arena as Excalibur introduced the show.

-Jon Moxley made his ring entrance, carrying his newly won IWGP Title with him. Excalibur explained that it is the most important tilte in Japan. He wandered through the crowd and even signed an autograph for a kid. Fans loudly chanted for him. Mox entered the ring and talked about winning one of his first titles near there at the Salvation Army Community Center. A “Moxley!” chant started. He said people were telling him what he can and can’t do. He said his message now is the same as back then: “Kiss my ass and watch me. Watch me climb mountain after mountain after mountain.” When he talked about the IWGP Title, fans chanted, “You deserve it!” He said he has been chasing it for five years with pain and heartache and thousands of miles back and forth. He said when your back is against the wall, how deep are you willing to go to prove the doubters wrong. “That is what AEW is about!” he said. An “AE-Dub!” chant broke out.

He said there are some very talented individuals in the Don Callis Family, but Callis is a creep. He said he has no time for him and his men are buying his lies. He said they put a hit out on his friend Bryan Danielson. He said if you put a target on Danielson, you might as well put one on him. He invited them to come find him because he’ll be there all night. He said he doesn’t think they’ll come at him, so he challenged Powerhouse Hobbs to a main event match next week on Dynamite in Jacksonville. He said they’ll find out just how out of his depth he is when he steps in the ring with him. He said he’s not going to make it quick or easy for him. He said Hobbs will learn that Callis is feeding him lies. He said no one can touch him and there is only one and there will only be one Jon Moxley. He dropped the mic and his music played.

(Keller’s Analysis: Looks like any pretense that he and Danielson are heels is gone, but I’ve thought that before. Great stuff from Mox who represents the soul of AEW so well with promos like this. There are too many titles in AEW’s ecosystem, but if you’re going to have a non-AEW Title on TV, that’s the one that makes sense given its history and the core fanbase’s respect for it. Copeland showed good fire and intensity throughout, and it worked having him be protective of Willow and suspicious of Mercedes.)

-A promo aired with Mercedes Martinez. She said last week somebody attacked her in the dark. She said as the CEO, she always gets right back up. She said she can’t wait to “pay back that bitch” who attacked her last week. She said didn’t picture Julia Hart to be such a coward, but maybe it was someone who wanted her to think it was Julia. She said maybe it’s someone who doesn’t want to face her at Double or Nothing when she’s all the way healthy. She said she’s looking forward to the mixed tag later. She said there’s a price to pay when you mess with her.

-As Copeland made his entrance for the scheduled mixed tag match, Schiavone plugged the six-man tag this Sunday at Dynasty. As Willow’s music played, she was down in the back being checked on by Statlander and Stokely Hathaway. Willow was in pain, but said she’d be fine. The lights went out. Brody King then attacked Copeland from behind when the lights came back on. Julia Hart was waving and smiling from the stage. Brody beat up Copeland at ringside as Excalibur said the medical team was checking on Willow. Brody put Copeland on a chair and then crashed into him with a running crossbody block. Copeland crawled to the ring apron and pulled himself up. When he entered the ring, the ref asked if he was sure. Copeland apparently told her yes because then the bell rang.

(1) ADAM COPELAND & WILLOW NIGHTINGALE vs. BRODY KING & JULIA HART

The match began 15 minutes into the hour. They cut to an immediate double-box break. [c/db]

Julia choked Copeland during the break. Back from the break, Copeland made a comeback and bit Brody’s forehead. Corner graphics advertised. upcoming segments and matches. Copeland scored a two count after an Impaler DDT at 7:00. Copeland caught Brody with a leaping flip neckbreaker. Brody landed on Copeland. Copeland stood and played to the crowd who roared. They picked a camera angle to show as many of the nearly 3,000 fans in the arena at once. Copeland went for a spear, but Brody nailed him with a lariat which quieted the crowd.

At 8:00 with both men down and Julia on the ring apron, Willow marched out. Willow tagged in and leaped off the second rope with a crossbody on Brody. Julia dropped to the floor to avoid Willow. Copeland speared Brody. Willow then landed a cannonball. Julia hit Willow with a chain. Copeland clotheslined Brody over the top rope. Julia put Willow in her submission for the win.

WINNERS: Julia & Brody in 9:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: There are too many backstage, off-camera injury angles in AEW, but I understand this one because they are delivering the advertised match but also resting Julia’s shoulder that she injured last week at the Rampage taping, so it created an excuse for Willow to not be part of the match until the end, thus giving Julia a reason to be on the ring apron and not involved in the action.)

-Mercedes then marched out with a chair. Julia bailed out to the floor as soon as Mercedes entered. Mercedes looked down at Willow. Copeland slid back into the ring. Mercedes dropped the chair. Copeland shook her hand. Taz said they don’t know if Mercedes came out to help Willow or just get revenge on Julia. Excalibur said she might not have forgiven Willow for that career-threatening ankle injury she suffered. “Whether it was intentional, we’ll never know,” he said. Willow walked to Copeland as Mercedes left the ring.

(Keller’s Analysis: I wish it seemed more plausible that Willow has anything to answer for regarding Mercedes’s injury, because unless Mercedes is going to heel, it doesn’t seem like a good start for her character in AEW.)

-Renee Paquette conducted a sitdown interview with Samoa Joe. He said he once saw Swerve as a worthy contender, but now he’s more of nuisance. He keeps getting back, so he sees him as a punching bag. Renee asked what he thought of Swerve holding his title. He said he was worried the belt might need to be disinfected. “You know where Nana’s been,” he said. He said Swerve is a bit of a choke artist. He said history will repeat itself. He said at Dynasty he’ll be the one choking him out instead.

(Keller’s Analysis: Having Joe call Swerve a choke artist when it comes to big matches and then vow to choke him out set up the match nicely.) [c]

-A promo aired with Matt & Nick Jackson and Kazuchika Okada talking about facing FTR at Dynasty in a ladder match. They interrupted the video package and said to cut to them. Matt told FTR they had to bump their segment, but they’ll post it on social media. Nick said their six-man tag is a warm-up for Dynasty where they’ll become the first three-time AEW Tag Team Champions. Okada said Pac won’t make it to Dynasty. “You are a dead man,” he said. He told Tony Khan to play their music. The camera panned over to Khan sitting at a table.

(2) THE YOUNG BUCKS (Matthew & Nicholas Jackson) & KAZUCHIKA OKADA vs. PAC & DANIEL GARCIA & PENTA EL ZERO MIEDO

The Bucks made their entrance first. Okada then made his entrance, wearing the Continental Championship belt. The bell rang 38 minutes into the hour. Okada yanked Garcia by his boot to the floor. He ate a kick from Nick from the ring apron, though. As everyone fought at ringside, they cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Back from the break, Matt was on the mic calling the action as it happened. When he tagged in, he kept calling the match. He assured the ref he wasn’t going to hit Garcia with the mic. He asked Garcia to show him something and asked why they even hired him. Garcia suplexed him. Matt lost his grip on the mic. Garcia then tagged in Pac who went on the attack on Matt. Pac hit both Nick and Matt with a dropkick off the top rope. He followed with a moonsault onto both at ringside. He turned to Okada. Matt hit Pac from behind, then Matt tagged in Okada. Taz said Pac has a bad temper. Okada gave Pac a neckbreaker for a two count, with Penta interrupting the count. Pac tagged in Penta who landed a top rope bodypress on Okada’s head. He then landed his Made in Japan package slam for a two count.

As Pac rallied, fans chanted, “This is awesome!” Pac kicked Okada to the mat and then climbed to the top rope, but Matt knocked him to the mat. Pac tagged in Garcia. Okada caught Garcia with a dropkick. Garcia scored a two count with a Jackknife. Okada came back with a Tombstone on Garcia. Penta ran in, but Okada gave him a tombstone, also. The Bucks then stereo superkicked Garcia as Okada held him. Okada then hit the Rainmaker

WINNERS: Bucks & Okada in 12:00.

-After the match, the Bucks gave Garcia an EVP Trigger. They slid a ladder into the ring. They sandwiched Garcia in the ladder. Matt climbed to the top rope. Pac made the save with his hammer. The heel trio fled. [c]

-They showed Austin Prock, a race car driver, at ringside.

-Chris Jericho made his entrance as Taz stood mid-ring. Then Hook. The announcers talked about how Jericho believes Hook needs to sit under Jericho’s learning tree. Excalibur said he thinks Jericho is sincere. Taz told Jericho the floor is his. Fans heckled Jericho. “Please, please,” Jericho told the fans. He said the reason he pulled him off the ring apron last week is that he felt Hook wasn’t listening to him as much as he should. “Keep in mind, I’m doing this all for you” He said some people say he’s the greatest of all time. “I am the learning tree,” he said. He said those who haven’t listened to him have gotten to the next level. He listed a lot of names including MJF. He said they’ve all become better performers and better people. He said he wants them to get to the top of Wizard Mountain together “so we can both breathe in the rarified air of Jericho. He asked Hook if he could put the animosity aside and sit under the brilliant branches of the learning tree.

Hook, who had been leaning in the corner snacking on chips, said, “No.” Jericho asked what he means. Hook said, “I don’t need your help.” Jericho said, “Dude, don’t be stupid.” Taz told Jericho to relax. Jericho told Taz to stop. He said he’s doing what Taz should have done 30 years ago and give that kid proper guidance. Excalibur said Hook isn’t even 30 years old. Taz told Jericho to calm down. Jericho sternly told Taz to stop. Jericho said people have been telling him how great he is, but he’s not ready and he’s not as good as he thinks he is.

As Taz addressed Jericho, Jericho shoved him into the ropes. Taz went down. Fans “ohhh’d.” Excalibur said Taz has been dealing with a knee injury for years. Fans chanted, “You f—ed up!” Hook shoved Jericho into the corner and said he crossed the line. He said he’ll show hom how good he is anytime, anyplace anywhere. He told him to get out of his ring. Jericho said he didn’t really mean it. Hook yelled at him to get out. Jericho backed away. Jericho pleaded with hook, but then left as fans sang “Na na na na, good bye” to Jericho.

(Keller’s Analysis: This worked well enough. Taz was good in his role. Hook has some mannerisms that feel a little forced at this point that’ll work themselves out over time. That’s the most talking he’s done yet and it was pretty good.)

-Renee interviewed Swerve backstage about his title match at Dynasty. She asked for his response to Joe calling him a choke artist. Swerve said he’s not wrong. He said he’s been stumbling his whole career, but he’s stumbled into success. He said Joe can call him a punching bag, but on Sunday, he’ll be calling him the AEW World Champion. Renee asked him what makes him so confident. Swerve said he has to answer that to Samoa Joe in person. He took off the mic and his jacket. He leaned into the camera and said he’ll tell Joe to his face in the ring tonight.

(Keller’s Analysis: Swerve keeps improving on his promos.)

(3) MARIAH MAY (w/Toni Storm, Luther) vs. DEONNA PURRAZZO

The bell rang 9 minutes into the hour. Taz was back on commentary and he said he had no issue with Jericho because it was in the heat of the moment. “No big deal,” he said. He said he’ll learn the hard way, though, what he’s set off with Hook. They cut to a double-box break at 2:00. [c/db]

Purrazzo eventually won with a reverse roll-up.

WINNER: Purrazzo in 7:00.

-Storm attacked Purrazzo right after the three count. Thunder Rosa ran out and charged into Luther, knocking him down. She went after Storm and May. She shoved May out of the ring and then checked on Purrazzo, who stood and had words for her. Purrazzo said she didn’t need her help. May yanked Purrazzo out of the ring and they brawled. Storm then set up a Storm Zero on Rosa, but Rosa blocked it and knocked Storm down. She then put Storm in a camel clutch and smeared lip stick all over her face.

-Renee interviewed Jay White and Austin & Colten Gunn backstage. He challenged The Acclaimed & Billy Gunn to a winner take all match at Dynasty with the AEW Six-Man Titles and ROH Tag Titles at stake. [c]

-The Acclaimed and Gunn addressed the challenge from before the break. Max Caster called White “Twink Blade.” Caster challenged the Ass Boys to a two-on-two match on Collision this week.

(4) ORANGE CASSIDY vs. SHANE TAYLOR (w/Anthony Ogogo, Lee Moriarty)

Orange Cassidy walked to the ring. Excalibur said he’s alone for the first time in his AEW career. The bell rang 26 minutes into the hour. Cassidy put his hands in his pockets at the start and then threw a dropkick and kipped up. Excalibur noted Collision and Rampage would be back to back this Saturday night. Taylor delivered a stunner with Cassidy’s starting with his legs on the top rope. Moriarty attacked Cassidy at ringside and threw him into the ringside barricade and then back into the ring. They cut to a double-box break. [c/db]

Excalibur announced The Elite vs. Pac & FTR on Collision on the eve of Dynasty. Cassidy eventually took Taylor down with the Orange Punch for the win.

WINNER: Cassidy in 8:00.

-Moriarty attacked Cassidy afterward. Ogogo then landed a bodyshot. Excalibur said none of Cassidy’s remaining friends are around. Christopher Daniels ran out, buck Trent Beretta hit him with a chair on the rap. He also hit Matt Sydal. He threw the chair at Sydal’s head. Fans chanted “F— you, Trent!” Moriarty put the Border City Stretch on Cassidy in the ring as Trent returned to the back. Then the heel draped the Shane Taylor Promotions flag over Cassidy.

-A video package aired on the return of Kyle O’Reilly with Roderick Strong commenting.

-As Will Ospreay made his high-energy ring entrance, Excalibur said tonight’s main event is the first-ever meeting between Ospreay and Claudio. [c]

(5) WILL OSPREAY vs. CLAUDIO CASTAGNOLI

Don Callis joined in on commentary. Claudio attacked Ospreay with a running forearm as soon as the bell rang 42 minutes into the hour and scored a two count. Fans chanted “Ospreay!” early. They cut to a double-box break with Claudio in control. [c/db]

Claudio was in control after the break. He made a comeback at 8:00. Fans chanted “This is awesome!” Ospreay kipped up and showed fire. At 13:00 Ospreay made a comeback, but Claudio cut it off scored another two count. Ospreay fired back with a sudden Spanish Fly for a two count. Callis called for a Hidden Blade. Claudio countered with a lift-and-drop uppercut. Claudio signaled for the Giant Swing. Ospreay countered on the first revolution into a DDT followed by a top rope tornado splash for a near fall. He then hit the Hidden Blade for the win.

WINNER: Ospreay in 15:00.

(Keller’s Analysis: That was fun.)

-Afterward, Powerhouse Hobbs, Takshita, and Kyle Fletcher attacked Claudio. Moxley came out for the save over the ringside barricade. Fletcher, Takeshita, and Hobbs triple-teamed Mox. He fended them off. Claudio entered the ring with Mox as a worekd up Ospreay stood at ringside and asked what they were doing. Fletcher told him to chill. Ospreay stormed away as Moxley’s music played. Excalibur plugged Mox vs. Hobbs for Dynamite next week, plus added Danielson & Claudio vs. Fletcher & Takeshita to Collision in a Bunkhouse Brawl. Then he shifted to finally plugging the PPV line-up now including Hook vs. Jericho.

-Swerve made his way to the ring with Prince Nana. He said he was asked earlier tonight how he believes he can beat Joe. He said the answer is simple because he knocked him down and then held his title above his head. He said the belt looks good on him. He said he saw Joe was scared because he knows he’s beating him for the title. He told him to come to the ring “so I can tell you like a man.” Joe’s music played and he came out, pushing past security trying to stop him. Swerve leaped off the top rope with a Swerve Stomp onto the crowd of security. As the crowd chanted “Holy shit!” Swerve got in Joe’s face. They got into a brawl. Joe threw Swerve into the ringside steps and then into the ring. Joe brought his belt into the ring and then mocked Nana’s dance. He backed Nana into the corner. Swerve kicked him from the side and then landed the House Call. Fans chanted “Swerve’s house!” Joe knocked Swerve off balance on the top rope and then delivered a headbutt and a Muscle Buster. Joe posed for the camera and then leaned down with some final words for Swerve before they cut to a break.

(Keller’s Analysis: Good closing segment to drive home the main event of Sunday’s event.)

Tonight after AEW Dynamite, Wade Keller will be joined by co-host Brandon LeClair to break down the show.

NOTE: Our switchboard and live stream is down at the moment, so please send your emails with comments and questions to wadekellerpodcast@gmail.com

•Search “Wade Keller” on your podcast app to subscribe and then download the post-show about two hours after Dynamite ends.