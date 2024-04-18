FREE PODCAST 4/17 – PWTorch Dailycast – Wrestling Coast to Coast: Maitland & McClelland review ACTION Wrestling’s DEAN~!! featuring Makabe vs. Thatcher, Kane vs. Corino, more (59 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this Dailycast episode of Wrestling Coast to Coast, Chris Maitland and Justin McClelland continue the rundown of Mania weekend’s independent wrestling supercard with ACTION Wrestling’s DEAN~!!, an absolutely loaded show main evented by the final battle between Timothy Thatcher and Daniel Makabe in an amazing display of hybrid style wrestling, an awesome match with Adam Priest against Slim J, Alex Kane battles Colby Corino for the Action title, and much, much more. For VIP, it’s back to Portland for Prestige Wrestling’s Roseland 8 and Bullet Club War Dogs in a street fight against C4 and Sonico with Sonico’s fabled Roseland streak on the line, plus Smiley Kylie Rae vs. Miyu Yamashita.

