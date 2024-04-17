TNA IMPACTS HITS & MISSES (4/11): PCO vs. Kon in Monsters’ Ball, Grisham goes to group therapy, Crazzy Steve vs. Laredo Kid, Knockouts World Title Contract Signing, Moose vs. Seven, more

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

APRIL 11, 2024

PHILADELPHIA, PA. AT 2300 ARENA

AIRED ON AXS TV

BY JOHN LASLO, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

ALEX HAMMERSTONE AND JOSH ALEXANDER BRAWL – HIT

Ok, I love the way they are building this up. It’s going to go hard. Since this came from the 2300 Arena, it wasn’t surprising an ECW original made an appearance, and Dreamer fits the bill nicely. I also loved that Hammerstone immediately turned on Dreamer and took him out, allowing Alexander to make the save.

(1) CRAZZY STEVE (c) vs. LAREDO KID — TNA Digital Media Title match – MINOR HIT

This was really interesting. Crazzy Steve is basically doing the Honky Tonk man type of heel where he’s keeping his title through disqualifications with the Champion’s Advantage. I think that Laredo Kid could build this up a bit more, and hopefully have a great match at Rebellion.

TIME MACHINE BACK STAGE- HIT

While the Motor City Machine Guns are on their way out, I really appreciate that they buried the hatchet on TV before they did.

(2) ABC (Chris Bey & Ace Austin) vs. FIR$T CLA$$ (Rich Swann & AJ Francis) – MINOR HIT

I’m digging Rich Swann’s new style, it’s a classic and new at the same time. It was a great match that helped cement Fir$t Cla$$ (that’s not going to get old) as a team, while also giving some additional drama to the rough patch between Chris Bey and Ace Austin. I’m on record saying that breaking up ABC and making them opponents is not something I want to see, but it certainly seems they are going that way. Joe Hendry coming out and calling AJ Francis ‘Fat Uncle Phil’ is something that really bugs me. Hendry keeps punching down and going for the easy joke. It’s very simple, you insult people’s actions, not the way they are.

ASH BY ELEGANCE BACKSTAGE – MISS

This was not the gimmick for Ash. I was willing to give it some time, but really George Iceman as the ‘Personal Concierge’ is the only reason this works. I’m not sure what needs to change to make it work, but whining about opportunities is not it.

MUSTAFA ALI VIGNETTE – HIT

I’m really digging Mustafa Ali, and I really like the dynamic with him and Jake Something over the X-Division is fantastic.

KNOCK OUTS WORLD TITLE CONTRACT SIGNING – HIT

Love a contract signing. They are always chaotic and messy, but in a really fun way. I wish we got more of them. Jordynne Grace gave as good as she got, even if she got layed out in the end. I’m really enjoying Matt Cardona and Steph DeLander carrying over their team from the indies to TNA, and right now, it’s working really well.

MASHA SLAMOVICH RUSSIAN WITH BISEXUAL LIGHTING – HIT

Okay, having followed Masha Slamovich on the Indies, I’m really, really, tired of her speaking Russian. It’s run it’s course. I love the idea of putting her with Alisha Edwards, and having Slamovich carry the team. I think it’s a great way to finally give Lish some gold for her contributions to the company over her career. Not to mention that I think that Slamovich would fit in with The System.

JONATHAN GRESHAM GOES TO GROUP THERAPY II – HIT

I’m really loving these vignettes since Jonathan Gresham has re-signed with TNA. I think that they are getting ready to give him something meaty to dig into.

(3) MOOSE (w/The System) vs. TRENT SEVEN (w/Mike Bailey) – MISS

I’m not a big fan of these squash matches. I really don’t like it when it is a signed member of the roster who is supposed to be in contention for the tag titles. This could have been a really good match that could have built up Trent Seven and showed that he should have been in contention for the tag titles.

SANTINO MAKES TAG TITLE MATCHES – MINOR HIT

I’m getting tired of these automatic rematch clauses. They are basically causing the Knockouts Tag Titles to bounce around with the same few tag teams. To borrow a term from the rest of sports, this is a rebuilding year for the Knockouts Division. They need to put the tag titles on a team and then let them carry it for a good long while during the rebuild.

(4) JAKE SOMETHING vs. JAMES DRAKE (w/Zack Gibson) – MISS

See (3), same thing, different people.

(5) PCO vs. Kon — Monster’s Ball match – HIT

Alright, as the main event in Philadelphia, I’m going to give this a bit better than I normally would have. For being the home of hardcore wrestling, the Pennsylvania Athletic Commission is really shy about blood, and you have to bust up your opponent the old fashioned way. While this had overtones of Sandman vs Dreamer, it didn’t quite live up to it. Don’t get me wrong, it’s a decent match with some fun spots (mouth full of tacks), but overall Kon and PCO should not be in a feud against each other. Honestly, anything less than what Steve Maclin put PCO through during their feud seems like it shouldn’t work on PCO.

FINAL THOUGHTS – MINOR HIT

I spent the last few weeks planning, going to, and recovering from a trip out to GCW Collective weekend in Philly. If you have the chance, go see one, it’s great. That said, it was good to get back to TNA. It was like finally being able to slip into your comfy slippers after being on your feet all day at work. This card had some ok matches (alright, TWO decent matches), but it really stood on the backstage and other segments. In many ways TNA lately has felt like a throw back to the late 90’s early 2000’s feel of the Monday Night Wars or Attitude Eras. There is a lot less of long term build up that we got used to under Scott D’Amore’s stewardship, and much more quick build up for a turn around at the next PLE/PPV.