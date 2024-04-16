VIP AUDIO 4/16 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Rhea Ripley injury ramifications, big Bloodline changes, Cody’s new journey beginning, Sami-Gable match and angle, Rossy Ogawa (54 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich talk about big topics in AEW including:
- Rhea Ripley injury ramifications including breakdown of top women headed into the WWE Draft
- The big Bloodline changes including Paul Heyman’s acting on display
- Cody Rhodes’s new journey beginning and Dad Jokes
- Sami Zayn-Chad Gable match and angle and did it seem to draw well compared to past Raw main events
- More WWE-related topics
- Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion
