VIP AUDIO 4/16 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 2 of 2): Rhea Ripley injury ramifications, big Bloodline changes, Cody’s new journey beginning, Sami-Gable match and angle, Rossy Ogawa (54 min.)

April 16, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In part two of this week’s two-part episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich talk about big topics in AEW including:

  • Rhea Ripley injury ramifications including breakdown of top women headed into the WWE Draft
  • The big Bloodline changes including Paul Heyman’s acting on display
  • Cody Rhodes’s new journey beginning and Dad Jokes
  • Sami Zayn-Chad Gable match and angle and did it seem to draw well compared to past Raw main events
  • More WWE-related topics
  • Rossy Ogawa’s new promotion

