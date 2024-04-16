VIP AUDIO 4/16 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): CM Punk-Perry segment analyzed in-depth including minute-by-minute viewership details, Ospreay’s dig at Levesque, Okada’s presentation, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich talk about big topics in AEW including:

Reaction on the C.M. Punk-Jack Perry footage and whether it altered the case for or against Perry being suspended and Punk being fired

Thoughts on how The Young Bucks framed the clip with a storyline to build their match against FTR

A look at the minute-by-minute ratings for the Perry-Punk segment, how it compared to the prior segment, whether the FTR segment held the audience, how different total audience vs. the 18-49 demo was, and how it’s a bit of a narrative-breaker for those using the data to justify airing something that had such a public backlash

The lack of tangible ratings impact of Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Mercedes Moné so far and how Tony Khan needs to change up Okada’s presentation on TV.

Will Ospreay’s promo, what Paul Levesque actually said and whether Ospreay and Tony Khan overreacted or were justified in putting that response on Dynamite.

