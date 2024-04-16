VIP AUDIO 4/16 – Everything with Rich & Wade (pt. 1 of 2): CM Punk-Perry segment analyzed in-depth including minute-by-minute viewership details, Ospreay’s dig at Levesque, Okada’s presentation, more (98 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In part one of this week’s two-part episode of “Everything with Rich Fann hosted by Wade Keller,” Wade and Rich talk about big topics in AEW including:
- Reaction on the C.M. Punk-Jack Perry footage and whether it altered the case for or against Perry being suspended and Punk being fired
- Thoughts on how The Young Bucks framed the clip with a storyline to build their match against FTR
- A look at the minute-by-minute ratings for the Perry-Punk segment, how it compared to the prior segment, whether the FTR segment held the audience, how different total audience vs. the 18-49 demo was, and how it’s a bit of a narrative-breaker for those using the data to justify airing something that had such a public backlash
- The lack of tangible ratings impact of Kazuchika Okada, Will Ospreay, and Mercedes Moné so far and how Tony Khan needs to change up Okada’s presentation on TV.
- Will Ospreay’s promo, what Paul Levesque actually said and whether Ospreay and Tony Khan overreacted or were justified in putting that response on Dynamite.
