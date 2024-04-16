FREE PODCAST 4/16 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-16-2019) Keller & Hawkins discuss Superstar Shake-up, Viking Experience rants, on-site report, callers, emails (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-16-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast. They take live calls, answer mailbag questions, and talk with an on-site correspondent from Montreal. Topics including the Superstar Shake-up night one, rants about the Viking Experience name, and more.

