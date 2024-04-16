FREE PODCAST 4/16 – WKPWP WWE Raw Post-Show – 5 Yrs Ago: (4-16-2019) Keller & Hawkins discuss Superstar Shake-up, Viking Experience rants, on-site report, callers, emails (115 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
SHOW SUMMARY: In this week’s Flagship Flashback episode of the Wade Keller Pro Wrestling Podcast from five years ago (4-16-2019), PWTorch editor Wade Keller was joined by cohost Cameron Hawkins from the PWTorch East Coast Cast. They take live calls, answer mailbag questions, and talk with an on-site correspondent from Montreal. Topics including the Superstar Shake-up night one, rants about the Viking Experience name, and more.
ADDITIONAL LINKS…
PWTorch VIP membership…
–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip
Or support us on Patreon…
–https://www.patreon.com/
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel…
–https://www.youtube.com/
FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK
AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK
NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.