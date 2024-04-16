AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Wednesday, April 17, 2024
Where: Indianapolis, Ind. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum
How To Watch: Live on TBS
Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,287 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,624.
Announced Matches & Other Notes
- Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay
- Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Brody King – Mixed tag match
- The Elite vs. PAC & Daniel Garcia & Penta El Zero Miedo – Trios match
- Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May
- Jon Moxley to return as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion
- Taz to broker meeting with Chris Jericho & Hook
- Samoa Joe to speak
- Swerve Strickland to speak
- Mercedes Mone to speak
