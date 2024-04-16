AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Where: Indianapolis, Ind. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,287 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,624.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay

Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Brody King – Mixed tag match

The Elite vs. PAC & Daniel Garcia & Penta El Zero Miedo – Trios match

Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May

Jon Moxley to return as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion

Taz to broker meeting with Chris Jericho & Hook

Samoa Joe to speak

Swerve Strickland to speak

Mercedes Mone to speak

