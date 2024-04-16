News Ticker

AEW DYNAMITE PREVIEW (4/17): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

April 16, 2024

When: Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Where: Indianapolis, Ind. at Indiana Farmers Coliseum

How To Watch: Live on TBS

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 2,287 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 2,624.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

  • Claudio Castagnoli vs. Will Ospreay
  • Adam Copeland & Willow Nightingale vs. Julia Hart & Brody King – Mixed tag match
  • The Elite vs. PAC & Daniel Garcia & Penta El Zero Miedo – Trios match
  • Deonna Purrazzo vs. Mariah May
  • Jon Moxley to return as IWGP World Heavyweight Champion
  • Taz to broker meeting with Chris Jericho & Hook
  • Samoa Joe to speak
  • Swerve Strickland to speak
  • Mercedes Mone to speak

