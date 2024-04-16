VIP AUDIO 4/16 – Radican Worldwide with Radican & Lansdell: In-depth review of NJPW Windy City Riot PPV including Jack Perry performs Punk’s signature maneuvers, Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley main event, more (71 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: PWTorch columnist Sean Radican is joined by PWTorch contributor Chris Lansdell for another blockbuster edition of Radican Worldwide. The show features Radican and Lansdell giving an in-depth review of a very newsworthy Strong branded NJPW event in the U.S. They march through the show in order, looking at the undercard action including Jack Perry taking shots at C.M. Punk during his match in front of a rabid Chicago crowd. The show concludes with Radican and Lansdell analyzing IWGP World Hvt. Champion Tetsuya Naito vs. Jon Moxley main event and what the result means for NJPW going forward.

