VIP AUDIO 4/16 – The Fix Flashback (4-12-2017): Superstar Shake-up evaluation? Did anyone end up worse off? Mailbag on Luger compared to Reigns, Styles compared to Seth, Jon Jones-WWE, Big Cass, more (127 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Apr. 12, 2017 episode covering these topics:
- WWE’s Superstar Shake-up including whether Raw or Smackdown benefited more and if there were any big winners or big losers.
- A look at top segments on Raw and Smackdown including the Roman Reigns-Braun Strowman angle, Seth Rollins’s promo, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more.
- Thoughts on the JBL-Mauro Ranallo situation
- Todd’s report on ROH’s TV tapings in Baltimore
- The New Japan Sakura Genesis event
MAILBAG:
- Whether Jon Jones would make an effective pro wrestling heel
- What special qualities Roman Reigns has compared to other top stars in history
- Comparing Lex Luger to Reigns
- Comparing the Seth Rollins character to A.J. Styles
- Could Big Cass be the next Roman Reigns, and more
MMA TOPICS
- A look back at UFC 210 including the controversial co-main event finish and the unexpected Rumble Johnson retirement
- A look ahead to the next weekend’s fights
