VIP AUDIO 4/16 – The Fix Flashback (4-12-2017): Superstar Shake-up evaluation? Did anyone end up worse off? Mailbag on Luger compared to Reigns, Styles compared to Seth, Jon Jones-WWE, Big Cass, more (127 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Apr. 12, 2017 episode covering these topics:

WWE’s Superstar Shake-up including whether Raw or Smackdown benefited more and if there were any big winners or big losers.

A look at top segments on Raw and Smackdown including the Roman Reigns-Braun Strowman angle, Seth Rollins’s promo, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more.

Thoughts on the JBL-Mauro Ranallo situation

Todd’s report on ROH’s TV tapings in Baltimore

The New Japan Sakura Genesis event

MAILBAG:

Whether Jon Jones would make an effective pro wrestling heel

What special qualities Roman Reigns has compared to other top stars in history

Comparing Lex Luger to Reigns

Comparing the Seth Rollins character to A.J. Styles

Could Big Cass be the next Roman Reigns, and more

MMA TOPICS

A look back at UFC 210 including the controversial co-main event finish and the unexpected Rumble Johnson retirement

A look ahead to the next weekend’s fights

