VIP AUDIO 4/16 – The Fix Flashback (4-12-2017): Superstar Shake-up evaluation? Did anyone end up worse off? Mailbag on Luger compared to Reigns, Styles compared to Seth, Jon Jones-WWE, Big Cass, more (127 min.)

April 16, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In the latest Flashback episode of The Fix with Todd Martin & Wade Keller, we jump back seven years to the Apr. 12, 2017 episode covering these topics:

  • WWE’s Superstar Shake-up including whether Raw or Smackdown benefited more and if there were any big winners or big losers.
  • A look at top segments on Raw and Smackdown including the Roman Reigns-Braun Strowman angle, Seth Rollins’s promo, Shinsuke Nakamura, and more.
  • Thoughts on the JBL-Mauro Ranallo situation
  • Todd’s report on ROH’s TV tapings in Baltimore
  • The New Japan Sakura Genesis event

MAILBAG:

  • Whether Jon Jones would make an effective pro wrestling heel
  • What special qualities Roman Reigns has compared to other top stars in history
  • Comparing Lex Luger to Reigns
  • Comparing the Seth Rollins character to A.J. Styles
  • Could Big Cass be the next Roman Reigns, and more

MMA TOPICS

  • A look back at UFC 210 including the controversial co-main event finish and the unexpected Rumble Johnson retirement
  • A look ahead to the next weekend’s fights

