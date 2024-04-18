How much did NBA competition affect Dynamite ratings in recent weeks? Did AEW lose the boost from last week’s CM Punk-Perry footage? A look at key demo info to try to answer those questions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night, AEW Dynamite finished no. 11 among all cable and broadcast shows in the 18-49 demo with 337,000 viewers. The no. 1 show was the NBA Play-in Tournament game on ESPN with 1.543 million viewers. CBS’s “Survivor” finished no. 2 with 1.014 million viewers.

Last week (4/10), AEW Dynamite finished no. 7 among all shows. A regular season NBA game on ESPN finished no. 2 with 650,000 viewers in the key demo, behind CBS’s “Survivor” which drew 906,000.

Two weeks ago, the NBA on ESPN drew 487,000 in the key demo (ranking no. 6) compared to Dynamite’s 309,000 (ranking no. 12).

Three weeks ago, the NBA on ESPN drew 607,000 (ranking no. 1) in the key demo compared to Dynamite’s 301,000 (ranking 2).

With competition was tougher this week with the NBA on ESPN drawing 1,014,000 viewers compared to 650,000 the prior week, that could be part of the reason AEW dropped back down to 0.26 from 0.30 the prior week, but it’s still higher than the 0.23 demo ratings the previous two weeks.

So if airing the C.M. Punk-Jack Perry backstage footage brought some viewers back in the key demo who had skipped the prior two weeks, this week they lost some of them and kept some of them, although the 0.26 this week is still below the average demo rating the first 12 weeks of the year of 0.29.

