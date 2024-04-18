AEW Dynamite Ratings Report (4/17): Up against NBA Play-in Tournament, did AEW hold onto the demo gain from last week? Comparisons to last two years including averages, total viewership

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Last night’s (4/17) episode of AEW Dynamite averaged 762,000 viewers, down from last week’s 819,000 viewers. They went up against the NBA Play-in Tournament games last night. The average through 16 weeks this year is 804,000.

One year ago this week it drew 830,000, a drop from 866,000 the prior week. Dynamite drew 866,000 last year up against the NBA Play-in Tournament games on Apr. 12.

The average viewership through 16 weeks last year was 897,000, so Dynamite is down on average 93,000 viewers per week.

Two years ago this week, it drew 1.104 million and averaged 818,000 through 16 weeks. It had only been unopposed by NXT for two weeks at that point, as the first 14 weeks of the year the viewership averaged 769,000 up against NXT.

In the key 18-49 demo, it drew a 0.26 rating, down from 0.30 last week (which was tied for the third-highest of 2024 after 15 weeks). The average through 16 weeks this year is 0.28.

One year ago, it drew a 0.26 demo rating. The prior week up against the NBA Play-in Tournament games, it drew a 0.28 demo rating. The average demo rating through 16 weeks last year was 0.30. Without rounding, it’s down 0.015 from last year’s average.

Two years ago this week it drew a 0.37 demo rating and through 16 weeks averaged a 0.39.

