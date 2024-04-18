AEW Dynamite On-Site Report (4/17): What happened off-air before and after Dynamite, ROH taping notes, Angelo-Ruby angle, crowd reactions

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

AEW DYNAMITE REPORT

APRIL 17, 2024

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. AT INDIANA FARMERS COLISEUM

AIRED LIVE ON TBS

REPORT BY JACK LONDON, PWTORCH CORRESPONDENT

DARK OPENER

(A) Powerhouse Hobbs won a squash match to warm up the crowd

NOTES

-I have been to almost every Dynamite here in at the Farmers Colosseum. This was by far the lowest attended show and it’s not even close.

-The crowd was hot for Jon Moxley opening the show.

-The crowd was indifferent for the Mercedes Moné promo

-Edge got a star reaction

-Lots of who’s house Swerves house all night randomly

-Chris Jericho got a star reaction and Hook got a decent pop

-The Swerve promo got a great reaction and so did Somoa Joe

-Crowd was hot for the Young Bucks & Kazuchika Okada match

-Crowd was hot for Orange Cassidy

-The biggest pop of the night went to Will Ospreay

-The crowd was definitely hot for the closing angle with Swerve

POST-DYNAMITE NOTES

They filmed an angle for Rampage that was Angelo Parker attempting to retire because he didn’t have anything else to fight for. Ruby came out and said she was pregnant they kissed and the crowd cheered. To me, it felt like she may possibly be pregnant by Saraya’s brother in a twist, but we will see.

They set up for Ring of Honor and filmed the matches with no crowd heat at all. A good number of people left before it and they didn’t say in advance who would appear so the matches were.

ROH RESULTS

(1) Top Flight beat Dark Order

(2) Anna Jay beat Alison Kay

(3) Mogul Embassy beat Meat Cake

(4) Uka Salazar beat Leila Grey

(5) The Undisputed Era beat The Outriders

(6) Isiah Cassiday beat Kommander

