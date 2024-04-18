VIP AUDIO 4/18 – VIP Podcast Vault – 18 Yrs Ago (4-16-2006) – Audio Torch Talk with Dawn Marie talking about her negative opinion of Francine, her early ECW work, earning respect early in her career (24 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: This installment of the PWTorch VIP Vault jumps back to the April 16, 2006 Audio Torch Talk with Dawn Marie, conducted by PWTorch editor Wade Keller.

In this first segment, Dawn Marie talks about how strongly she feels about earning acceptance and respecting the industry in one’s early years in wrestling, her negative opinion of Francine, her initial work with ECW, and more. This is the first in a series of audio segments of the just-published Torch Talk with Dawn Marie transcription in the Torch Newsletter.

This is another episode in our VIP Podcast Vault series going back to our earliest podcasts. We will continue to present VIP Podcasts from 18 years ago exclusively for PWTorch VIP members on our VIP Podcast Feed.

