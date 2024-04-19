AEW DYNASTY PPV PREVIEW (4/21): Announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

When: Wednesday, April 21, 2024

Where: St. Louis, Mo. at Chaifetz Arena

How To Watch: Live on PPV

Attendance: WrestleTix reports today that 6,058 tickets have been distributed so far; arena is set up for 6,584.

Announced Matches & Other Notes

Samoa Joe vs. Swerve Strickland (with Prince Nana) – Singles match for AEW World Championship

“Timeless” Toni Storm (with Mariah May & Luther) vs. Thunder Rosa – Singles match for AEW Women’s World Championship

Bryan Danielson vs. Will Ospreay

Hook vs. Chris Jericho – FTW Rules match for FTW Championship

Roderick Strong vs. Kyle O’Reilly – Singles match for AEW International Championship

Kazuchika Okada vs. Pac – Singles match for AEW Continental Championship

Adam Copeland & Eddie Kingston & Mark Briscoe vs. House of Black (Malakai Black & Brody King & Buddy Matthews) – Trios match

Julia Hart vs. Willow Nightingale (with Stokely Hathaway) – House Rules match for TBS Championship

The Young Bucks (Nicholas Jackson & Matthew Jackson) vs. FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) – AEW World Tag Team Championship ladder match

The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) & “Daddy Ass” Billy Gunn vs. Bullet Club Gold (Jay White & Austin Gunn & Colten Gunn)

