AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/20): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...
When: Saturday, April 20, 2024
Where: Peoria, Ill. at Peoria Civic Center
Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,282 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 2,610.
How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network
Announced Matches & Appearances
- The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns
- The Elite vs. Pac & FTR – Trios match
- Adam Copeland & Mark Briscoe & Eddie Kingston vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti – Trios match
- Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita – Bunkhouse Brawl
LAST WEEK’S RESULTS: AEW COLLISION RESULTS (4/13): Amin’s report on Claudio & Danielson vs. Fletcher & Hobbs, House of Black vs. Andretti & Sydal & Martin, Shibata vs. Moriarti, Rosa interview
OR CHECK THIS OUT AT PROWRESTLING.NET: AEW media call report: Tony Khan speaks with the pro wrestling media ahead of Sunday’s AEW Dynasty pay-per-view
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.