AEW COLLISION PREVIEW (4/20): Updated announced matches, location, ticket sales, how to watch

When: Saturday, April 20, 2024

Where: Peoria, Ill. at Peoria Civic Center

Attendance: WrestleTix reports that 2,282 tickets have been distributed; arena is set up for 2,610.

How To Watch: Live on TNT cable network

Announced Matches & Appearances

The Acclaimed vs. The Gunns

The Elite vs. Pac & FTR – Trios match

Adam Copeland & Mark Briscoe & Eddie Kingston vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti – Trios match

Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Kyle Fletcher & Konosuke Takeshita – Bunkhouse Brawl

