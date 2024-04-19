FREE PODCAST 4/19 – PWTorch Dailycast – All Elite Conversation Club: Dehnel & Kanner preview AEW Dynasty, discuss response to Jack Perry in Chicago and airing of All In footage, Dynamite review, health updates, more (155 min.)

News Ticker

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of All Elite Conversation Club, Joel Dehnel and Gregg Kanner return to get Gregg’s thoughts on airing the All In footage and the fallout from it. Plus health updates on Kenny Omega, Miro, MJF, and Adam Cole. They also review the released AEW PPV schedule, discuss this week’s Dynamite, and preview and make predictions for Sunday’s Dynasty PPV.

