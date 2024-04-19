News Ticker

VIP AUDIO 4/19 – Greg Parks Outloud! Favorite matches at WWE and non-WWE events WrestleMania 40 weekend including Spring Break, Bloodsport, ROH PPV (21 min.)

April 19, 2024

SHOW SUMMARY: In this edition of “Greg Parks Outloud!,” PWTorch columnist Greg Parks presents a podcast version of his weekly PWTorch Newsletter. This episode features his list of favorite matches at WWE and non-WWE events WrestleMania 40 weekend including ROH Supercard of Honor, Joey Janela’s Spring Break, and Bloodsport.

