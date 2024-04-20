FREE PODCAST 4/20 – PWTorch Dailycast – PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast: Moynahan & McDonald discuss issue #274 (4-9-94) of the PWTorch including Eric Bischoff Torch Talk, Missy Hyatt and WCW, update on DOJ/WWF lawsuit, more (151 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: Patrick Moynahan and Alex McDonald kick off episode 117 of PWTorch ‘90s Pastcast discussing issue #274 of the PWTorch including part one of Wade’s Torch Talk with Eric Bischoff, more on Hogan and HBO, Missy Hyatt files complaint against WCW, DOJ drops one count against WWF, listener trivia, and so much more. Contact us with questions, reactions, and more at torchpastcast@gmail.com.

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

–https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

–https://www.patreon.com/ pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

–https://www.youtube.com/ pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO