VIP AUDIO 4/20 – Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise: “30 4L 30” Episode 27 – Chris Hero (138 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In our latest episode of Alan4L’s ProWres Paradise, PWTorch columnist Alan4L brings you the twenty-seventh edition of “30 4L 30,” our take on ESPN’s 30 for 30 series. Into year number three of the series and we are continuing to celebrate what is now well over 30 years of professional wrestling fandom. Alan will welcome more guests to reminisce about the amazing careers of 30 wrestlers who have been such big parts of that journey. As we inch ever closer to the finish line, Episode 27 focuses on someone not just influential to our fandom but hugely influential to wrestling as a whole for the last 20 years. An innovator, a chameleon, a student, a mentor – however you want to describe him, Chris Hero simply embodies everything great about professional wrestling. To dig back through the career of That Young Knockout Kid, Alan recruited someone who’s been following Hero’s work even longer than him – indy wrestling historian and man of great taste, Travis McNeill! The lads discuss the many versions of Hero that we’ve seen over the years, the matches that best embody them, and the factors that precipitated all his changes in style and presentation. From Highland, Indiana to Tokyo, Japan and everywhere in between, Alan and Travis leave no stone unturned and even try to do the impossible and list their Top 5 Hero matches! Over two hours of tribute to a true great. Check it out!

