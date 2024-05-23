WWE announces Minneapolis U.S. Bank Stadium to host Summerslam 2006, a two night event

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

WWE announced today that Summerslam will take place in Minneapolis, Minn. at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2026. It’ll be the first PLE from WWE in Minneapolis since TLC in 2019.

This announcement includes the detail that Summerslam, as has been the case for WrestleMania in recent years, will be a two night event.

U.S. Bank Stadium is the home of the Minnesota Vikings NFL team.

Minneapolis was considered for WrestleMania 41 next year, but WWE decided on Las Vegas, Nev. as the host city.

