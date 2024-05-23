WWE announces specific “high stakes” rewards for the winners of King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring tournaments

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

Paul “Triple H” Levesque announced today that the King of the Ring and Queen of the Ring winners will each receive a title match at Summerslam this year. He said in the past, it was enough of an honor to win the tournament, but this year the winners receive World Title matches for their respective brands at Summerslam.

While this adds higher stakes to the tournament, it also takes away any chance that many of the wrestlers in the tournament have to win in a surprise upset since WWE isn’t likely to give a Summerslam World Title match to an upstart wrestler who isn’t quite ready to be banked on in a marquee top title match at WWE’s second-biggest event of the year.

