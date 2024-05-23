TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS (5/23): Lilly’s report on Bailey vs. Seven, Grace vs. Belle, Myers & Edwards vs. Hardy & Nemeth

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

TNA IMPACT TV RESULTS

MAY 23, 2024

NEWPORT, KY AT MEGACORP PAVILLON

AIRED ON AXS TV

REPORT BY DARRIN LILLY, PWTORCH CONTRIBUTOR

-Commentators: Tom Hannifan, Matthew Rehwoldt

-Highlights from last week and a preview of tonight’s matches.

-“Cross the Line” open.

(1) BRIAN MYERS & EDDIE EDWARDS (w/Alisha Edwards) vs. “BROKEN” MATT HARDY & RYAN NEMETH

This was a non-title match. Matt and Eddie started the match. Eddie went on the attack with chops and a headbutt. Matt recovered and worked on Eddie’s arm. Ryan splashed Eddie and got a two count. Ryan dropkicked Myers out of the ring. Eddie used a distraction to attack Ryan on the floor. Myers and Eddie tagged in and out to keep the advantage on Ryan. Ryan gave Eddie a DDT and made the tag to Matt, who cleaned house. Matt gave Myers and Eddie a dual DDT and got a two count. Matt gave Myers a Twist of Fate, followed by Ryan giving Myers a crossbody block from the top rope for the pin.

WINNERS: Matt Hardy & Ryan Nemeth in 8:00.

After the match, The System beat up Ryan and Matt. Moose gave Matt a spear. The beatdown continued. Eddie put a chair around Ryan’s neck. As Moose went to hit him with a chair, Nic Nemeth charged down the ramp and made the save. The System fled.

(D.L.’s Take: Good tag action to start the show. I was surprised that Ryan got the pin. Nic hasn’t been around for a few weeks and he received a warm welcome from the fans.)

-Gia Miller interviewed ABC. Gia noted the tension between them recently. Chris Bey mentioned Jake Something and Cody Deaner fighting the previous week and said that cousins fight, but there was no trouble between he and Ace Austin. Ace said maybe they aren’t on the same page like they thought. Ace said maybe they should work some feelings out of their system by having a match against each other. Ace said it would help them get on the same page and Bey agreed. [c]