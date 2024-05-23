FREE PODCAST 5/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss Solo Sikoa getting fancy, who is going to face Lyra Valkyria, are Miz and Truth just killing time, more (85 min.)

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:

Solo Sikoa gets fancy

Who is going to face Lyra Valkyria?

Are Miz and Truth just killing time?

Does Becky Lynch need a refresh?

Where do they go with Bron Breakker?

No title defense for Damian Priest at King and Queen of the Ring

Is Chad Gable bordering on a cartoon villain?

Great fan signs and more

