FREE PODCAST 5/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss Solo Sikoa getting fancy, who is going to face Lyra Valkyria, are Miz and Truth just killing time, more (85 min.)

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:
- Solo Sikoa gets fancy
- Who is going to face Lyra Valkyria?
- Are Miz and Truth just killing time?
- Does Becky Lynch need a refresh?
- Where do they go with Bron Breakker?
- No title defense for Damian Priest at King and Queen of the Ring
- Is Chad Gable bordering on a cartoon villain?
- Great fan signs and more
