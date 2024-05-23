News Ticker

FREE PODCAST 5/23 – PWTorch Dailycast – Acknowledging WWE: Kevin & Charlie discuss Solo Sikoa getting fancy, who is going to face Lyra Valkyria, are Miz and Truth just killing time, more (85 min.)

May 23, 2024

SPOTLIGHTED PODCAST ALERT (YOUR ARTICLE BEGINS A FEW INCHES DOWN)...

SHOW SUMMARY: In this episode of new PWTorch Dailycast series “Acknowledging WWE,” Charlie Cate and Kevin Duncan cover these topics:

  • Solo Sikoa gets fancy
  • Who is going to face Lyra Valkyria?
  • Are Miz and Truth just killing time?
  • Does Becky Lynch need a refresh?
  • Where do they go with Bron Breakker?
  • No title defense for Damian Priest at King and Queen of the Ring
  • Is Chad Gable bordering on a cartoon villain?
  • Great fan signs and more

KEY LINKS…

PWTorch VIP membership…

https://www.pwtorch.com/govip

Or support us on Patreon…

https://www.patreon.com/pwtorchvip

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel with new daily content…

https://www.youtube.com/pwtorch

FREE VERSION: AUDIO LINK

AD-FREE VIP VERSION: VIP AUDIO LINK

NOT VIP? NO PROBLEM… CLICK HERE FOR VIP SIGN UP INFO

Related Articles

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

ALL CONTENT © TDH COMMUNICATIONS INC. 2024